Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.250-15.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.5 billion-$323.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.5 billion.
Cencora Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of COR stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.29. 299,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,900. Cencora has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Research analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
