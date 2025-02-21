Cencora (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.250-15.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.5 billion-$323.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.5 billion.

Cencora Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COR stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.29. 299,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,900. Cencora has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Research analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

