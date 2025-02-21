Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 2,297 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,888,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,701,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.76 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

