FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $884,000 Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 871,596 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 587,405 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FLBL opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

