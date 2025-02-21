Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,839 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.