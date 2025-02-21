First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FTHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 85,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

