Corteva Director Rebecca Liebert Resigns

On February 13, 2025, Corteva, Inc. announced via an 8-K filing with the SEC that Rebecca Liebert, Ph.D., has decided to step down from her role as a director on the company’s board. Liebert informed the Corteva Board of Directors of her intention to pursue other opportunities and will officially resign from her position on February 28, 2025.
The decision made by Dr. Liebert to resign and not seek re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was highlighted as independent of any disagreements with the company’s management or the board regarding Corteva’s operations, policies, or practices. With Liebert’s resignation, the size of the Board of Directors will decrease from thirteen to twelve members.
Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.
