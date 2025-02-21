Corteva Director Rebecca Liebert Resigns

On February 13, 2025, Corteva, Inc. announced via an 8-K filing with the SEC that Rebecca Liebert, Ph.D., has decided to step down from her role as a director on the company’s board. Liebert informed the Corteva Board of Directors of her intention to pursue other opportunities and will officially resign from her position on February 28, 2025.

The decision made by Dr. Liebert to resign and not seek re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was highlighted as independent of any disagreements with the company’s management or the board regarding Corteva’s operations, policies, or practices. With Liebert’s resignation, the size of the Board of Directors will decrease from thirteen to twelve members.

In response to Liebert’s departure, both the management and the board expressed their gratitude to Dr. Liebert for her committed service to both the board and the company. Corteva’s Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer, Cornel B. Fuerer, signed off the filing on behalf of the company on February 19, 2025.

