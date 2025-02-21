Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.73 and last traded at $116.73, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

Legrand Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Legrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.