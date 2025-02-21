First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FMHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.57. 58,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

