First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
FMHI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.57. 58,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $49.51.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.