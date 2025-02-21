Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Announces Record-Breaking Financial Results and Strategic Plans

Global Technologies, LTD (OTCMKTS:GTLL) has recently revealed its financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, showcasing a remarkable achievement in revenue and profitability. The company issued a press release on February 20, 2025, highlighting major milestones and future strategic directions.

Financial Highlights:

– Revenue for the 2nd quarter: $917,077

– Revenue for 6 months (cumulative): $1,586,508

– Gross Profit: $372,582 (2nd quarter) and $850,124 (cumulative)

– Net Income: $186,807 (2nd quarter) and $443,356 (cumulative)

Strategic Reorganization and Leadership Evolution:The impressive financial turnaround of Global Technologies, Ltd. can be attributed to the strategic plan implemented in 2024 by Frederick Cutcher and the Board of Directors. This plan paved the way for the company’s operational growth model and the creation of 10 Fold Services, a key revenue-generating subsidiary. Wyatt Flippen, the current CEO, has further enhanced the company’s financial oversight and strategic discipline, working in tandem with Cutcher to expand 10 Fold Services.

CEO’s Vision for the Future:

Since assuming the role of CEO, Flippen has emphasized the importance of financial depth, operational discipline, and long-term planning. The company’s revenue for 2024 exceeded $2.6 million, with potential new contracts expected to contribute to further revenue and profitability within 10 Fold Services. Flippen’s mission is centered on driving sustainable profitability and enhancing shareholder value.

Evaluating GoE3 and Future Growth Opportunities:

Global Technologies, Ltd. is evaluating its subsidiary, GoE3, focusing on EV charging solutions. Given the evolving geopolitical and economic landscape, the company remains prudent in assessing GoE3’s alignment with shareholder objectives. If deemed necessary, the project may be reassessed to ensure value creation.

A Future Built on Growth & Expansion:

The company remains dedicated to exploring new subsidiary opportunities that align with its core mission of driving revenue, profitability, and shareholder returns. With a focus on sustainable businesses, Global Technologies aims to create long-term value through operational execution, financial discipline, and strategic innovation.

About Global Technologies, Ltd.:

Global Technologies, Ltd. operates across various sectors, emphasizing innovation and sustainable growth. The company’s strategic focus includes the health and wellness and electric vehicle industries, leveraging advanced technology and business models to drive sector-wide transformation and value creation for stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made by the company management reflect intentions, plans, and expectations for future events. While forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and factors that could impact actual results, Global Technologies remains committed to transparent communications and financial performance updates.

For more information, please contact H. Wyatt Flippen, CEO, Global Technologies, LTD, at [email protected].

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

