Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $43.22. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 219,074 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
