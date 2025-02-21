Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of Security Federal stock remained flat at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Security Federal has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

