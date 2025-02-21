Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6199 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

FSUGY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,045. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

