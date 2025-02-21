Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6199 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Fortescue Price Performance
FSUGY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,045. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Fortescue
Further Reading
