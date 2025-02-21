Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $393.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

