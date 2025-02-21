Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that have exposure to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies through their business operations or investments. These stocks can include companies that mine or invest in Bitcoin, provide services related to cryptocurrencies, or have incorporated blockchain technology into their operations. Investing in Bitcoin stocks allows investors to indirectly gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,789,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,657,094. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

MARA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,114,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,905,184. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,120,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,894,982. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,241,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,667,131. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,422,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,566. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Read More