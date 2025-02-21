Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Buys 233,070 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 233,070 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,986.91. This represents a 36.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resolute Compo Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 205,120 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $3,247,049.60.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CompoSecure by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

