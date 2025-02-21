StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Anthony Keathley Sells 538 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StepStone Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 391,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,118. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,122,000 after acquiring an additional 895,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,310,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,027,000 after buying an additional 366,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

