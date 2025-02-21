Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $260,110.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $260,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,116. The trade was a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

MC traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $71.37. 1,220,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,971. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 147.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,017,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.