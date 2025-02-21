Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.75. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 63,425 shares.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
