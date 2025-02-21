Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. 8,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,564,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

