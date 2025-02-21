Nanofilm Technologies International (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Shares Down 30.5% – Should You Sell?

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 30.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Nanofilm Technologies International Trading Down 30.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

