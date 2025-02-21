Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Sumco Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

