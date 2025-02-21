OTCMKTS:DPMLF FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

