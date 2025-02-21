Fairway Financial LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Fairway Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,413 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

