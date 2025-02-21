Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.21. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.