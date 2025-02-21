Fairway Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairway Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.4% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

