Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.46 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

