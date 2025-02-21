Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

