Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

