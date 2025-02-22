3D Systems’ (DDD) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
