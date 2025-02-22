DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 459,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 551,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

DocGo Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $488.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $102,510.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 572,522 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DocGo by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 375,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DocGo by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 320,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 583.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

