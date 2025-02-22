Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 39% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 39% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 79.96 ($1.01). 34,326,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average session volume of 2,029,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
In related news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
