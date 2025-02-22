Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 82434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Gusbourne Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.00, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne produces and distributes a range of high quality and award winning vintage English sparkling wines from grapes grown in its own vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The Gusbourne business was founded by Andrew Weeber in 2004 with the first vineyard plantings at Appledore in Kent. The first wines were released in 2010 to critical acclaim.

