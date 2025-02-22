Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 56134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

