Value Stocks To Watch Now – February 20th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Intel are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of a company that are considered undervalued compared to their intrinsic value. These stocks often have lower prices relative to fundamental business performance indicators like earnings, dividends, and sales. Investors buy value stocks in hope that the market will eventually recognize the company’s full potential, leading to higher stock prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,869,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.91. 33,029,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,835,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. 109,839,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,501,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

See Also