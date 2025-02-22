Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

