Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%.
Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on LNG
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.