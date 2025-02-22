Lisk Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.76 million and $19.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000487 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,000,232 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

