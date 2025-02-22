Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Boosted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.92 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.