ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13, Zacks reports. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.250 EPS.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESAB. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

