ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13, Zacks reports. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. ESAB updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.250 EPS.
ESAB Stock Performance
Shares of ESAB opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
