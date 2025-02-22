IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. IDACORP updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.850 EPS.

NYSE IDA opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

