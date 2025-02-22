Ampfield Management L.P. Sells 1,208 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 54.8% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $52,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,306.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,319.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

