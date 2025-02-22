44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

