iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $329.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

