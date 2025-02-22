Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $358.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

