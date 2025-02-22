Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 14% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 34,066,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,503,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

