Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 14% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Approximately 34,066,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,503,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About Oxford BioDynamics
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.