Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $37.73 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.