Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

