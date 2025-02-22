Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 4,718 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.