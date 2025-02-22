Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

