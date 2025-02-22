Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGV opened at $130.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

