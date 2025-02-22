Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

